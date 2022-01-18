Deadline to apply for federal assistance nears

Homeowners and renters who suffered damage as a result of the Dec. 10, 2021, severe storms and tornadoes have until Feb. 11, 2022, to apply.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/FEMA) – FEMA is telling people to apply with FEMA for disaster assistance now!

The deadline is fast approaching to apply for help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

If you live in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties, you may be eligible for grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from SBA.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are canvassing neighborhoods, interacting with residents to help them apply for assistance and to provide referrals to other resources.

Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers provide one-on-one help with the application process. To find the latest information about Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky, visit the FEMA App on your smart phone, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.” You also may visit the Disaster Recovery Center Locator online, or call the FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362.

Applying for help is free. Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion