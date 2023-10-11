DEA, ANI investigation finds ‘biggest fentanyl seizure’ in Harlan Co. history

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Appalachia Narcotics Investigations seized the largest amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Harlan County’s history on Tuesday.

Yesterday, DEA and ANI executed a search warrant on a home in the county and allegedly found over 470 grams of fentanyl, over 650 grams of methamphetamine, several thousand dollars and one gun.

The DEA and ANI said this was the “biggest fentanyl seizure in Harlan County history.”

Leslie Brock, Therisha Westfelt and Aaron Robinson were arrested and charged with the following, according to WRIL:

Brock: trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than 2 grams (methamphetamine); and three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Westfelt: trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than 2 grams (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); and possession of marijuana

Robinson: trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than 2 grams (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (5 oz to 8 lbs) and non-payment of fines

The DEA and ANI were assisted by Kentucky State Police, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland Police Department and the Lynch Police Department.