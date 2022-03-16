Daytime road closures in Leslie County on Thursday, Friday

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A daytime road closure is scheduled for two days this week for a portion of KY 2009 in Leslie County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the closure will be in effect Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 for slide repairs.

KY 2009 will be closed at mile point 10.11 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

Work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.