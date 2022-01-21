Danville’s Mason to be one of all-star classic basketball coaches

Kentucky-Indiana event scheduled June 10-11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coaches have been named for the annual Kentucky-Indiana High School Basketball All-Star Classic later this year.

The 2022 girls head coach will be Judie Mason of Danville High School and the girls assistant coach (Head Coach 2023) will be Pete Fraley of Boyd County High School.

The 2022 boys head coach will be Scott Ruthsatz of Covington Catholic High School and the boys assistant coach (Head Coach 2023) will be Rod Drake of Owensboro High School.

The All Star Series will be played on June 10, 2022 at the Owensboro Sportscenter, and then on June 11, 2022 in Indianapolis.