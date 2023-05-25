Danville police arrest 2 accused of scamming person out of $100K

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville police arrested two men for allegedly scamming someone out of over $100,000.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Lan Yunwei and Yong Fu Li represented themselves as bank employees trying to assist the victim in transferring their assets into a secure account. The victim completed multiple transactions with the suspects, including two hand-to-hand cash transactions.

Danville police say they set up a “controlled transaction” with the two suspects where they were instead arrested.

The two were booked in the Boyle County Detention Center on charges of theft by deception ($10,000 or more).