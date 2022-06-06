Daniel Boone National Forest waives fees for Get Outdoors Day

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites in honor of National Get Outdoors Day. This waiver does not apply to recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserved group-use areas.

“I hope that our visitors take this opportunity to explore a new trail or enjoy a new activity on the Forest,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray. “National Get Outdoors Day, or ‘GO Day,’ was established as a way for both experienced outdoor enthusiasts and complete newcomers to get out and explore all the opportunities their public lands have to offer.”

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 11 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 11 at the following locations: