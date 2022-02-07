Daltry, Townsend, The Who coming to Cincinnati

The Who Hits Back Tour at new TQL Stadium May 15

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ/Press Release) – Legendary rock band The Who have announced a new tour for 2022, THE WHO HITS BACK!, and the new TQL Stadium in Cincinnati is one of the first stops.

The iconic band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to U.S. venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour, which wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates. THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. The tour will make a stop in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 15 and be the first concert at the new TQL Stadium.

The performance will have added historical significance as it will be the first time the band will be playing in the city since eleven lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who’s concert on December 3, 1979. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization that was founded to honor friends and classmates that lost their lives at the concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time at SeatGeek.com American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 10 at 10 p.m. local time. The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, February 9 at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, February 10 at 10pm local time.

The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. The Who Hits Back! Tour winds down with two shows in Las Vegas, NV on November 4 + 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will feature THE WHO’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering THE WHO’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO.