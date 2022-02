LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 3-month-old baby slept through stolen car case Tuesday morning while the incident gave his father a major scare.

According to Lexington Police, just after 7 a.m., the owner of a Dodge Durango reported the SUV stolen from the Thornton’s gas a convenience store in the 1000 block of Winchester Road. The report said the owner’s 3-month-old was in a car seat in the back seat.

Moments later, officers spotted the SUV not far away in the parking lot of the Trinity Baptist Church on Strader Drive, police said. The child was safe in the back seat, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.