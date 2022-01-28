Cynthiana’s Smith takes over as chair of Bluegrass ADD

Jessamine, Madison, Mercer residents get leadership roles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cynthiana Mayor James Smith has been appointed chairman of the 17-county Bluegrass Area Development District. It’s one of several new board positions named this week for the agency, which oversees a number of programs in the region.

Smith has served seven years on the Bluegrass ADD Board and Executive Committee prior to this appointment. Other appointments include Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe, Vice-Chair, Jessamine County Judge Executive David West, Treasurer, and Mike Sanford, citizen member from Mercer County, Secretary. The new members began their roles immediately upon appointment.

This is a notable year for the Bluegrass ADD, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the organization and as Mayor Smith assumed his position of chair, he remarked at the honor he will have serve during such a landmark time in Bluegrass ADD history. David Duttlinger, Executive Director of the Bluegrass ADD, added of the 50th anniversary “it is amazing to look back on the last 50 years of plans, projects, and programs that the Bluegrass ADD has had the privilege to work on.”

The Bluegrass ADD is one of 15 area development districts in the state of Kentucky and is tasked with providing support to the citizens and municipalities of Central Kentucky in areas such as: local and regional planning, workforce development, senior citizens programs, grant development and administration, community and economic development, and more.