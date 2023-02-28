Cynthiana teen who was hospitalized after falling into dam dies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 14-year-old Cynthiana girl who was hospitalized after falling into a dam in Harrison County on Sunday has died.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news to ABC 36 from the coroner’s office. She died Monday.

The girl was taking a picture while on the Robinson Dam when witnesses say she slipped and fell over the dam around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials.

A conservation officer with Fish and Wildlife responded to the south fork of the Licking River where a search was underway for the girl who fell into the dam. She was found about one hour later.

She was taken to a local hospital and then flown to UK Alert Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

See More

Harrison County teenager hospitalized after falling into dam