Harrison County teenager hospitalized after falling into dam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after falling into a dam in Harrison County Sunday evening.

The girl, of Cynthiana, was taking a picture while on the Robinson Dam when witnesses say she slipped and fell over the dam around 5 p.m., according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials.

A conservation officer with Fish and Wildlife responded to the south fork of the Licking River where a search was underway for the girl who fell into the dam. She was found about one hour later.

She was taken to a local hospital and then flown to UK Alert Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

No other information was immediately available.