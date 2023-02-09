Cynthiana man hit, killed by train

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Cynthiana man was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night.

According to Cynthiana police, a deputy was flagged down by someone who said a man was hit by a train on Walnut and East Pleasant Street at 9:21 p.m.

Police say the man, later identified as Danny Brierly, was intoxicated and stumbling on the train tracks when he lost his footing.

He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected at this time.