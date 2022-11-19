Cryptid Con returns to Lexington

The event elebrates the world of crypto-zoology, or the study of unknown creatures

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crypto enthusiasts around the country are in Lexington this weekend for Cryptid Con.

The two-day event is at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center. It celebrates the world of crypto zoology, or the study of unknown creatures, like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and other legends.

The event includes paranormal experts, researches, and dozens of unique artists and vendors. There are also television stars from shows like Finding Bigfoot and Mountain Monsters.

“We came up with the idea for the event because we wanted people, whether they were hardcore researchers into crypto zoology or if they were just the casual fan that may have caught some of the shows on t.v, and wanted to meet some of those guys, we wanted to create an event that everybody could come and have a good time at,” said co-founder Jennifer Kirkland.

Cryptid Con wraps up Sunday. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.