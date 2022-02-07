Crossroads Church hosting COVID testing site

Testing daily Monday through Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Centralized Testing launched a Covid-19 testing site in the Crossroads Lexington parking lot Monday morning. The church is located at 4128 Todds Rd, Lexington, KY 40509.

Testing will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Individuals can register in advance here and should bring their insurance card. Anyone who does not have insurance can still be tested without charge.

Centralized Testing will collect the samples that will be processed by Coastal BioTech. Results will be provided via email within 12-48 hours. Crossroads Church is not involved in the testing process, simply providing space for the testing to take place as a service to the community.