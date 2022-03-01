Crittenden County man accused of shooting and killing his father

KSP says Timothy Paris called his brother to tell him he had just shot their father

MARION, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Crittenden County man was arrested Monday morning and charged with murder after calling his brother to tell him he had just shot their father, according to Kentucky State Police.

37-year old Timothy Paris, of Marion, is accused of shooting and killing Jerry Paris on Blackburn Church Road in Crittenden County. KSP says the call came in from Timothy Paris’ brother just after 9:30 a.m.

Timothy Paris was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.

No motive was immediately released.

KSP Detective Billy Over is heading up the investigation.