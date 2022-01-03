Crews prepare for inclement weather in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises that maintenance crews have monitored routes in District 7 during the continual rains. Motorists should remain aware of possible debris such as small tree limbs and gravel that may have washed out. Never attempt to drive through standing or flowing water.

Currently, employees have reported to county facilities this evening in preparation for the next front predicted to move through Central KY. Personnel will also begin work at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, to treat any slick areas that may have formed on roadways.

Driving conditions are forecasted to deteriorate during the overnight and morning hours. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly as the evening progresses. Motorists should plan for additional travel time and be prepared to clear windshields of frost/ice.

The traveling public should adjust their driving behavior for probable hazardous conditions. Please give KYTC vehicles necessary space on the road as they work to improve conditions.