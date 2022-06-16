Crews fight large fire in Mercer County
According to the Mercer County Fire Department, crews spent more than six hours battling flames
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews spent more than six hours overnight battling a fire at a large building in downtown Harrodsburg.
According to the Mercer County Fire Department, crews responded to calls for a fire at a business on Meriman Avenue near the Cogar Avenue intersection just before 8 PM on Wednesday night.
Crews were out on the scene until 2 AM putting out the flames. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.