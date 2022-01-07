UPDATE: Roads closed in Bourbon, Clark, Scott by accidents

Even when sun comes out, temperatures remain extremely low

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M. JAN. 7, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises some routes are currently blocked due to incidents.

Bourbon County – US 460

US 460 between Paris and North Middletown is closed due to accidents — approximately 12 or more semi-trucks are waiting in line as they are not allowed to travel around the area where the incidents occurred

Bourbon and Clark Counties – KY 57

KY 57 between North Middletown (Bourbon Co.) and Winchester (Clark Co.) remains closed due to accidents

Scott County – Interstate 75 NB

the route is blocked at milepoint 134.50 due to three semi-trucks that have jackknifed north of Georgetown

Meanwhile, traffic on I-75 southbound south of Exit 104 slows as vehicles drive slowly across the Clays Ferry Bridge over the Kentucky River.

The KYTC snow and ice information website: http://snowky.ky.gov

The state’s interactive traffic system for what is happening on state routes in local counties: GoKY.ky.gov

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 7, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews continued to work overnight Thursday and into Friday plowing and treating routes across much of the state and will continue Friday, according to transportation officials.

Salt and calcium treatments have increased effectiveness once temperatures rise. The public is advised to stay home if at all possible and to drive slowly if driving is necessary.

Interstates and parkways are open with traffic moving very slowly. A reminder that black ice can form on previously treated roadways. Black ice is water that refreezes. In addition, areas that do not receive regular sunlight can refreeze and remain frozen for a period of time.

Plow crews made some road-clearing progress in northeast Kentucky overnight after snowfall left the region, but conditions remain hazardous today and travel is not advised.

At 7 a.m., main Priority A routes are partly to mostly covered with snow and ice in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties. In some areas, plows have been across back roads, Priority B and C routes, but they remain covered with snow.

Farther north, such as the Maysville region where less snow fell – Mason, Lewis, Nicholas, Fleming, and Greenup counties report 3 to 4 inches of accumulation – roads are clearer.

Counties along and south of the I-64 corridor – Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, and Rowan counties – report 5 to 8 inches of snow, and poorer road conditions.

Temperatures dropped to about 12 degrees overnight, rendering salt mostly ineffective. Road temperatures have remained about 32 degrees due to snow cover.

Crews will focus on plowing snow from roadways this morning, and will treat with salt as needed. Sunny skies and temps rising to the 20s forecast for this afternoon will help, but it will take time to clear all roads. Crews will remain on roads around the clock until clear.

Motorists should consider all state highways slick and hazardous, and limit travel as much as possible today. A state of emergency has been declared in Kentucky and many counties have issued alerts limiting roadways to essential travel only.

For real-time traffic information, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.

QUICK CLEARANCE

Kentucky has a Quick Clearance Law (KRS 189.580), meaning:

If you are involved in a crash:

if no one is visibly injured, move your vehicle to the shoulder or off of the interstate or parkway

call the police

exchange information with the other party

Also, if you have a disabled vehicle:

move your vehicle off the roadway if possible

turn on emergency flashers

to request aid — tie something white or bright to your antenna or window or raise the hood

if you are unable to move your vehicle from the roadway — stand away from the vehicle

keep your arms and legs moving to stay warm

During winter storms, snowfighters in Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 work 12-hour shifts using more than 20,000 tons of salt, 75 snow plows, and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky highways passable. You can learn more about state snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.