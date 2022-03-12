Crews continue to clear roads after overnight snowfall

Lexington saw about 4.5 to 5 inches of snow overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the National Weather Service, Lexington received about 4.5 to 5 inches of snow during the overnight period.

According to the City of Lexington, crews from the city’s Division of Streets and Roads have spent the overnight salting and plowing roadways. Dayside crews are expected to take over clearing roads around 8 A.M.

According to the City, crews started with clearing main roads, like Main Street, Richmond Road, and Nicholasville Road. Crews will then begin to clear connecting roads, like Loudon Avenue and Red Mile Road. Smaller, residential streets will be next.

The National Weather Service says snow has decreased to widely-scattered light showers, but is cautioning drivers to be wary of patches of black ice on snowy roads during the morning hours, as well as reminding the public to dress warmly due to single-digit temperatures and wind chills.

Lexington Police reported handling 2 injury collisions and 10 non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m. Northbound I-75 was shut down near the Athens-Boonesboro Road exit after a semi jackknifed.

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet continues to recommend avoiding non-essential travel while our viewing area is still experiencing a winter storm.

The City of Lexington is reminding everyone to be aware of people who may need shelter during this time.

If you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.