Crews battle forest fire in Martin

The fire began Friday in the area of Allen Lane Drive off Ice Plant Hollow in Martin

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Martin Fire Department and Kentucky Division of Forestry crews battled a forest fire Friday afternoon in the area of Allen Lane Drive off of Ice Plant Hollow in Martin, according to a post on the city fire department’s Facebook page.

The social media post reminded people of the spring fire season burn ban which prohibits outdoor burning from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and burning isn’t allowed within 150 feet from wild lands.