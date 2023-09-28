Crash at I-75/64 split in Lexington causing ‘significant delays’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An overturned vehicle resulting from a crash on I-75N around 2:30 p.m. Thursday is causing “significant delays.”

The vehicle crashed and overturned at the I-75/64 southern split.

All lanes are blocked and northbound traffic is being diverted to the right emergency lane.

Traffic is backed up until at least the Winchester Road Exit 110.

Significant delays are expected until the scene is cleared.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.