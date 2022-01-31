CPE approves three new academic programs, re-elects leadership

Two at Louisville, one at NKU; board re-elects officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Council on Postsecondary Education approved two new academic programs at the University of Louisville and one at Northern Kentucky University at its meeting Friday.

For the University of Louisville, the Council approved a Bachelor of Science in general studies, a 120-credit hour online program designed exclusively to meet the needs of returning adult learners. The second program, a Master of Science in health teacher education, will prepare faculty and graduate students of medicine, dentistry, public health, and nursing for teaching in their respective fields.

A Master of Science in cardiovascular perfusion was approved for Northern Kentucky University. The 77-credit hour program will prepare students to use heart/lung machines and other technologies to maintain the health of patients during heart surgery and other medical procedures.

In other action, the Council re-elected Lucas Mentzer as chair and Eric Farris as vice-chair.

Mentzer of Lexington is the director of software engineering strategy at PuttShack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience based in the UK. He has served on the Council since 2016 and was first elected chair last year.

Farris of Shepherdsville is a senior partner and attorney at Buckman Farris and Mills. He has served on the Council since 2020 and this is his second term as vice chair.

“Thank you all for your confidence in our leadership,” said Mentzer. Eric and I do see this as a pleasure and a privilege to serve as your chair and vice chair, and we also thoroughly enjoy it.”

In other business, the Council: