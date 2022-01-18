Cox, Horn take on new roles in Isaiah House leadership

WILLISBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mike Cox has been named chief operating officer for Isaiah House Treatment Center, a faith-based, Kentucky non-profit addiction

recovery service.

Cox has served the last six years as the president of Isaiah House and has a long-standing relationship with the organization.

As chief operating officer, Cox will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of Isaiah House and is second in the chain of command.

“I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role,” Cox said. “It truly is a great honor to work with an organization like Isaiah House that is instrumental in saving lives and restoring families every day.”

As Cox enters his new position, Kevin Horn has been named his successor as president of Isaiah House. Horn has served the last year as Isaiah House’s senior vice president and, having lived in addiction himself, found sobriety through the organization.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve alongside so many friends and coworkers in an organization that transforms lives,” Horn said following his promotion. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to provide leadership in this role.”

Isaiah House has a growing presence in Kentucky, offering residential and outpatient addiction recovery services to both men and women through locations in Nelson, Washington, Mercer, Woodford, Lincoln and Boyle counties. The organization is faith-based and takes a holistic approach to addiction treatment.

Both Cox and Horn joined Isaiah House’s team in 2012, dedicating the last 10 years to helping the organization grow and reach those in need of addiction recovery. Cox, a native of Calvary, began his work with Isaiah House interning with the clinical team as an individual, group, marriage, and family therapist. He joined the staff as a full-time licensed clinician in 2013 and became Isaiah House’s first president in 2015.

An ordained minister for 36 years, Cox also brings pastoral leadership to Isaiah House and has served churches in Tennessee, Illinois, and Kentucky; as a chaplain and team leader for Marketplace Chaplains, Inc. and as a volunteer chaplain for Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville. Cox received his bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Ministries from Mid-America Christian University and graduated from Lindsey Wilson School of Professional Counseling with an M.Ed. in Counseling and Human Development.

Horn, a native of Martin County and current Harrodsburg resident, is a former coal miner and dad of four. Horn is also a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College, earning his undergraduate degree in Human Services and Counseling there. Horn went on to graduate from Campbellsville University with a master’s degree in Social Work.

In addition to most recently serving as senior vice president, Horn has served with Isaiah House as vice president of programs, program director, and case management supervisor. Stepping into his position as president, Horn will further play a role in Isaiah House’s growth and outreach across Kentucky.

“Isaiah House helped save my life a decade ago and I’m excited to be a small part of its future,” Horn said.

Mark LaPalme, founder and CEO of Isaiah House who started the organization with his wife, Tammy, in 1999, said strong leadership will help the nonprofit accomplish its mission to provide hope for those in addiction across Kentucky and beyond.

“Mike and Kevin are both very strong leaders who have a passion not only for their work but for what Isaiah House represents to those in addiction and recovery,” LaPalme said. “I am confident in their abilities to continue leading Isaiah House in their new roles. It takes all of us working together to show those who are in active addiction there is Real HOPE for recovery, and I have no doubt Mike and Kevin will be successful in facilitating that work.”