Covington, Ky. man sentenced to 3 years for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Covington, Kentucky man was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Nicholas Brockhoff, 22, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and $2,700 in restitution. Brockhoff pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2022, to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Brockhoff illegally entered the Capitol grounds and around 2:30 p.m. he threw an object from his position on the West Terrace toward law enforcement officers.

During the confrontation with law enforcement officers, he also discharged the contents of fire extinguishers on multiple occasions and from at least two different locations. Each time he did so, law enforcement officers dispersed, interfering with their ability to control the crowd, the documents said.

At one point, he also obtained a Metropolitan Police Department helmet, wore it while entering the Senate Conference room via a broken window, kicked in a door leading to another conference room and went through papers in that office.

Brockhoff was arrested on May 27, 2021.

He was identified as #255 on the FBI Washington Field Office’s information photos.