COVID numbers top 15,300, positivity rate slips slightly

Hospitalizations, ICU, ventilator cases all increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID case numbers continued their three-week surge Tuesday but if there might be any glimmer of hope, the positivity rate actually dropped slightly, sparking some optimism that the surge may be approaching a plateau. But health experts warn a one-day blip is not enough to warrant much excitement.

In its daily update Tuesday (click here), the state reported 15,305 newly reported cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths and a positivity rate of 33%. The positivity rate was down a fraction from 33.06% Monday.

Of the new cases, 3,428 are in people 18 and under.

The deaths pushed the number of people lost to COVID-relate causes to 12,786.

Since the first case was diagnosed on March 6, 2020, the state has recorded 1,100,097 cases.

The other indicators such as hospitalizations are up. The state reported 2,397 people in the hospital, up from 2,326 Monday; 452 people are in ICU, up from 440 Monday; and 272 people are on a ventilator, up from 257 Monday.

Kentucky is still setting new records for both COVID-19 test positivity rate and new cases. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are near the all-time peak during the delta surge and many hospitals in Kentucky are struggling.