COVID numbers show state may finally have ‘turned the corner’

Case numbers, positivity finally decline, hospitalizations still a bit of a concern

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky may finally have reached the peak of the COVID omicron surge and be on the downward slide, but it’ll take a few more days of the current trends to be sure, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate are both trending downward.

“Last week, for the first time in a while, we had fewer new COVID-19 cases than the week before,” Gov. Beshear said during his weekly Monday report (click here). “Our positivity rate is also down. What we hope we are seeing is the beginning of the downward slope in omicron cases. But last week was still the second highest number of cases that we’ve ever had. We need to keep getting vaccinated, getting boosted and wearing masks indoors, but the trajectory on cases is now going in the right direction.

In the COVID numbers, the state’s report said:

Jan. 29, Cases: 9,144

Jan. 29, Deaths: 31

Jan. 30, Cases: 5,821

Jan. 30, Deaths: 25

New Cases Today: 4,950

New Deaths: 14

Today’s Positivity Rate: 28.49%

Current Hospitalizations: 2,413

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 454

Currently on Ventilators: 232

The state has now recorded 12,960 deaths.

The hospitalization numbers are almost at the records set last fall during the delta variant surge.

“The most concerning is the hospitalizations, we need to see significant decline,” Beshear said

“It looks like we are starting to decline, that’s wonderful…hopefully we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we hope we are close to turning the corner,” he continued.

During the week ending Jan. 30, 74,376 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 28.97%. While still the second highest week on record for new cases and third highest for positivity, the numbers still were an improvement from 81,473 cases the previous week and 33.1% positivity.

Utility Bill Assistance

Kentucky has been awarded over $1.5 million through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or (LIHEAP). Eligible households will be able to access vital support with paying utility bills. LIHEAP also provides crisis assistance, weatherization and other services that helps keep Kentuckians in their homes. The $1.5 million is the first installment of a five-year, $500 million investment in LIHEAP provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Residents interested in applying for help paying heating and cooling bills may contact Kentucky Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The phone number is 1-866-674-6327.