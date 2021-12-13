COVID-19 still a focus during tornado recovery efforts, positivity rate down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – While the state recovers from deadly tornadoes that went through the Commonwealth this weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians in his latest Team Kentucky update that there’s still a pandemic at hand.

In the state’s Monday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,089 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 8.78%, a decline from 8.97% on Friday, Thursday’s 8.99%, 9.14% Wednesday, 9.17% Tuesday and 9.13% last Monday.

Of the new cases, 266 are in people 18 and under.

The governor also reported 28 deaths. The state now has lost 11,662 Kentuckians to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to Sunday’s 989, Saturday’s 2,308, 2,773 Friday, 2,736 on Thursday, 3,032 on Wednesday, 2,728 cases Tuesday and 1,347 cases last Monday

The state now has logged 815,283 cases of COVID since March 2020.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations continued to go up to 1,253 compared to Friday’s 1,192, 1,167 on Thursday, 1,144 Wednesday, 1,109 Tuesday and 1,077 last Monday.

ICU admittance went down slightly to 315 compared to Friday’s 319, but still up from Thursday’s 314, 312 Wednesday, 305 Tuesday, 310 Monday, 301 on Sunday, Saturday’s 300, last Friday’s 284.

The number of those on a ventilator also saw a decline coming in at 181, down from Friday’s 191, 185 on Thursday, but up from 179 Wednesday, 174 Tuesday and 168 last Monday.

As of Dec. 13, 2,731,731 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

During the week ending Dec. 12, 15,852 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 8.90%.