UPDATE: Judge rules in favor of same-sex couples who sued former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis

Davis was sued in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples because of her religious beliefs

Update from March 18, 2022:

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning ruled in favor of two same-sex couples in a civil lawsuit who claimed then-Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis violated their constitutional rights by denying to issue them marriage licenses.

Judge Bunning granted summary judgment in the suit for David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith. It is not clear if Davis will have to pay the legal fees accrued since the lawsuit was filed in 2015.

The judge denied Davis’ request for summary judgment on the question of damages, so the case will now proceed to trial on the issue of damages, if any. Davis argues that a finding of liability would violate the First Amendment Free Exercise of Religion.

Davis is represented by the Liberty Counsel. The Liberty Counsel says it will continue to argue that Davis is not liable for damages because she was entitled to a religious accommodation.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “Kim Davis is entitled to protection to an accommodation based on her sincere religious belief. This case raises serious First Amendment free exercise of religion claims and has a high potential of reaching the Supreme Court.”

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex marriage was legal, Davis, who was clerk at the time, stopped issuing all marriage licenses because of her religious beliefs. That led to numerous lawsuits against her and a five-day jail stay after being found in contempt of court for defying a federal judge’s order to issue the marriage licenses.

Davis argued the qualified immunity legal doctrine shielded her from being liable. The plaintiffs argued she was not entitled to qualified immunity because she violated their constitutional rights and right to marry, which they argued was clearly established at the time of Davis’ refusal.

The court ruled Davis knowingly violated the law. The U.S. Supreme Court did not take up Davis’ appeal, leaving in place a decision that allowed the lawsuit to move forward

Davis, a Republican, lost her reelection bid in 2018.

Original story below from August 23, 2019:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state of Kentucky must pay legal fees and court costs for the couples who sued Kim Davis, the Rowan County clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses.

Eight couples sued Davis in 2015 for refusing to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling establishing a right of same-sex couples to marry.

On Friday, a three-judge panel for the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld a ruling by a federal court judge, who said that the state of Kentucky must pay the $224,000 in attorney fees and costs incurred by the couples.

The state argued it should be Davis, not the state, paying the legal bill. But the panel says Kentucky’s state government regulates the administration of marriage licenses and therefore was responsible for Davis’conduct.

Davis lost her re-election bid as clerk last November.