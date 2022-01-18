Country Boy Brewing sets 10th anniversary events next month

Lexington events include beer themed trivia, the Country Boy Cookout, and beer releases.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/COUNTRY BOY BREWING) – Country Boy Brewing will celebrate its 10th anniversary in February. Started by four native Kentuckians, Jeff Beagle, Daniel “DH” Harrison, Nathan Coppage, and Evan Coppage, their love of high quality, minimally processed beer, brought them together to share their vision with beer lovers of Kentucky.

Introduced through mutual friends in 2011, they realized their dream of opening a brewery together in February 2012. Within four years, the group had grown the brewery’s flagship brands, Cougar Bait and Shotgun Wedding to a point too large for the original Lexington brewery.

They decided on Georgetown to build the Country Boy production facility to house all large-scale brewing and packaging operations with small batch brands still being brewed in the original Lexington brewery.

“I cannot believe how fast it the past ten years have gone,” said Country Boy owner Daniel Harrison. “We are so lucky to brew beer for a living and be a part of the best industry around.”

Country Boy Brewing is planning celebratory events in both Lexington and Georgetown.

Lexington events include beer-themed trivia, the Country Boy Cookout, and beer releases including the 10th Anniversary Stout, the return of PaPaw’s Red, Birthday Cake Cider, and a few other surprise brews.

Georgetown’s celebration will include a 4×4 Bourbon and Beer Dinner, Saturday Morning Yoga, and special beer releases throughout the week.

In addition to these events, Country Boy Brewing will be collaborating with 10 breweries that have had a meaningful impact on the past 10 years of brewing. Breweries such as Scout and Scholar, Sonder Brewing, West Sixth Brewing, Maine Beer Company, Baird Beer out of Japan, and many more to come.

“We are excited to partner with this list of breweries. They have all played a part in who we are as a brewery, and have always been our friends in the industry,” said Nathan Coppage, Owner and Brewer at Country Boy Brewing.

These collaboration brews will vary based on favorite styles and recipes of the brewers. A virtual collaboration brew will kick off this program with a reimagining of Baird’s Suruga Bay Double IPA as a Country Boy brew from Nathan and DH’s time enjoying Baird Beer on their travels to Japan.