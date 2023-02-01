Council approves pay raises for corrections officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Urban County Council approved a $7,500 pay raise for corrections officers at Tuesday’s meeting.

Council said the goal was to make salaries more competitive and improve retention of employees.

“We are making our public safety salaries more competitive in the jobs market,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a press release. “Like other cities across the country, Lexington has had a problem attracting recruits and retaining officers, especially in police and corrections. Keeping our city safe is my top priority, and that means we need quality, well-trained employees. Safety is essential. It is the foundation of our city’s quality of life.”

The pay raise brings corrections starting wages at more than $50,000 a year.

The overall cost of raises is estimated at $17 million a year. Council set aside $26 million in fund balance to “absorb a portion of the cost for several years and allow time for revenue to grow.”

Council also recently approved pay raises for police officers and firefighters.