Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month.

Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive.

He has two adult children living in the Lexington area, Douglas and Carey Foreman, according to Coroner Gary Ginn.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.