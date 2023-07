Coroner: 2 people found dead in their Morehead home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were found dead in their home in Morehead Sunday evening, according to Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

A man and woman were found dead in their home on Maher Drive.

The two hadn’t had contact with anyone since last Friday.

They were both taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Foul play is not suspected in their deaths, Northcutt added.

No other details were immediately available.