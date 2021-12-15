Corbin man charged following meth bust

INDIAN CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation, a Corbin man was arrested Tuesday at a home in Knox County and charged with trafficking meth, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year old Douglas Warfield on Route 6 in the Indian Creek community.

Warfield was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance first-degree (greater than 2 grams-Methamphetamine), according to the report.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.