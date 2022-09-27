Cool and dry conditions continue

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Tuesday forecast

It was another chilly start to your Tuesday with temperatures ranging from the low-to-mid 40s. Cooler than normal conditions will continue for the afternoon hours as well. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny but there will be a persistent northwesterly wind that will make it feel chilly at times. Even colder conditions are on the way early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will once again fall into the low 40s and a mid-to-upper 30s will be possible in the valleys.

The colder trend continues throughout the day on Wednesday as well. Temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 60s as skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually recover by the end of the workweek, returning to the low 70s by Friday. We will be staying dry through Friday as well before the remnants of Hurricane Ian could be impacting us by Saturday and Sunday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about the exact path the remnants of Hurricane Ian will take. As we’ve been discussing over the last few days, a westerly track will bring central and eastern Kentucky heavier rain. While a track that keeps the system near the coast will keep the heaviest rain to our east. Stay with ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and breezy. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, with a 10-15 mph NW wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Highs in the low 60s.