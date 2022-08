Contracted McCracken Co. Jail employee allegedly had sexual relationship with inmate

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police arrested a contracted McCracken County Jail employee on Friday for allegedly having sexual intercourse with an inmate.

Taylor Goodin, who was a kitchen employee, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate inside the jail facility, according to KSP. Goodin is charged with rape.

She was lodged at the Marshall County Jail.