Contract set for KY 55 safety improvements in Shelby, Spencer counties

Project includes sight distance improvements and curve realignments

SHELBY, SPENCER COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recently awarded a contract for safety improvements on KY 55 (Taylorsville Road) in Shelby and Spencer counties.

This project extends north 4 miles from KY 1633 (Elk Creek Road) in Spencer County to KY 148 (Finchville Road) in Shelby County. Safety improvements includes shoulder enhancements along the entire corridor, extension of culvert pipes, ditch cleaning and clearing of trees to increase the length of roadway visible to motorists. The project also includes curve realignments.

Contract crews are scheduled to begin work tomorrow (Feb. 9) by setting up traffic control devices and tree removal in various locations along KY 55. Ditch cleaning and culvert pipe extension work will follow.

During construction, KY 55 may be reduced to one lane. Motorists will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations and temporary traffic signals throughout the duration of the project. There are no time restrictions on daily lane closures.

RAME Contracting LLC of Springfield, Ky., was awarded this contract in the amount of $3.08 million on Dec. 1, 2021. Construction is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.