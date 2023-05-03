‘Completely unacceptable’: Churchill Downs releases statement after recent horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Churchill Downs says the recent deaths of horses are “completely unacceptable” in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement comes after the opening night of Kentucky Derby Week where two horses died suddenly, and two other horses were euthanized after sustaining injuries.

The cause of the two horses Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, who both “died suddenly,” has yet to be identified. Horses Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana sustained “musculoskeletal injuries from which they could not recover” and were euthanized.

“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable. We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes. We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well,” the statement reads.

Each horse was taken to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for necropsies, which is like an autopsy but for animals.

“The safety and well-being of horses is a critical issue for which everyone in the industry shares responsibility; however, we will continue to take every measure to ensure that we are providing the safest possible environment for horses on our property,” the statement concluded.

