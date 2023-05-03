Report: 2 horses dead after separate incidents at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Two more horse deaths have been reported at Churchill Downs as locals were celebrating the inaugural 502’sDay.

The deaths come less than a week after Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized following a workout injury.

According to Marty McGee with the Daily Racing Forum, three-year-old filly Take Charge Briana was euthanized after she suffered a “catastrophic” injury during Race 5 on the turf.

Chasing Artie, who was trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Ken Ramsey, collapsed and died following Race 8.

