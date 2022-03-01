Complaint: Home intruder shot, killed woman in her bed

Court documents give new information in the death of Jordan Morgan

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Court documents are giving new information into the death of Jordan Morgan.

According to the criminal complaint, Shannon Gilday shot his way in the Morgan family’s home on Willis Branch Road around 4 a.m. on February 22. The complaint says Gilday entered through an upstairs doorway and entered the upstairs bedroom. While in the bedroom, he fired multiple shots, killing Jordan Morgan who was asleep in her bed.

The complaint says Gilday then went downstairs and shot his way into the master bedroom, which is where homeowner Wesley Morgan was with his wife and young daughter. According to the complaint, Wesley Morgan and Gilday exchanged gunfire. Morgan then ran from the house, got into his car and drove away. Police tell us Morgan was shot multiple times, but has recovered.

Court documents also tell us Gilday was arrested on the Exit 87 overpass of I-75, which is just two miles away from the Morgan family’s home.

Gilday is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and first-degree criminal mischief. Court documents say he’s being held on a $2 million cash bond. He’s scheduled be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in district court.