Compact, Contiguous, and Constitutional: GOP pitches House redistricting plan

This will be the first time in history the Republican Party has been in the majority to lead the crafting of legislative districts.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – After months of work, discussions, and listening to stakeholders, a plan to redistrict State House districts will be filed for consideration when lawmakers convene the 2022 Regular Session on Tuesday, January 4 (click for current and proposed districts Current House 2022 Proposal).

House Speaker David Osborne provided a preview of the plan during a press conference at the State Capitol Annex on Thursday, saying he expects the proposal to pass in the first week when the Legislature convenes Jan. 4. But Democrats, while having little way to block the process because of Republican super-majorities, said Republicans are trying to mislead the public.

“We have only one chance to draw it the first time, so it was important to us that we get it right. This proposal represents a committed effort to meet all legal considerations while maximizing every community’s influence to the greatest extent possible. We worked to make districts more compact, while still maintaining as much continuity as possible for constituents,” Osborne said. “We’ve accomplished those goals. This plan does not split a single precinct in the entire state. By comparison, redistricting plans passed by previous general assemblies included as many as 153 divided precincts.”

The Kentucky constitution requires lawmakers to redraw legislative district boundaries to reflect population shifts since the last census.

“Redistricting is tedious, detailed work and requires a thorough understanding of often conflicting legal and constitutional considerations,” added Representative Jerry T. Miller, Chair of the House State Government Committee and the plan’s primary sponsor. “When it became clear that Census numbers would be late, we sought input from a number of stakeholders and looked at our current map to see what areas could be improved. In addition to talking with the NAACP, we heard from the League of Women Voters and considered their plan.”

Democrats were critical of the process.

“What we saw today from Republican House leaders is an attempt at fake transparency. If they were sincere, they would have not released their redistricting plan on a state holiday and without the detailed information the public needs. “Citizens and candidates alike won’t have that information online until late Tuesday, less than two days before the entire House votes. That gives them precious little time to absorb the many changes and then offer input, something that goes against the very hallmark of the legislative process,” said House Democratic leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton.

“We will be reviewing this map further with our caucus members and discussing whether the Republican map meets all legal and constitutional guidelines. We also are preparing an alternative that we believe will better serve the commonwealth. It is vital to remember that whatever is ultimately decided will be in place for a decade. The last thing we should be doing as a legislature is rushing something so important and so long-lasting. Kentuckians deserve more time so we can get this right,” the trio continued

According to Osborne and Miller, the House plan includes provisions that:

Sets the population of every district within the five percent plus or minus deviation required under Kentucky Supreme Court precedent. Districts range between -4.39 percent and 4.8 percent.

Establishes areas currently experiencing high growth on the lower end of the deviation to meet the needs of growing districts. To understand why this is important, consider that the 60 th District today consists of approximately 55,000 people, while we have multiple districts with less than 40,000 people.

District today consists of approximately 55,000 people, while we have multiple districts with less than 40,000 people. Places four pairs of incumbents together, including two democrats and two republicans. For perspective, a map created by the League of Women Voters pitted at least 11 sets of incumbents against each other. The districts in question include one in far Western Kentucky, two in Jefferson County, and one in Eastern Kentucky. Doing so addressed both population shifts and helped preserve communities of interest. (Incumbents impacted include: Rep. Norma Kirk McCormick, Rep. Bobby McCool, Rep. Lynn Bechler, Rep. Jim Gooch, Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, Rep. Josie Raymond, Rep. Makenzie Cantrell, and Rep. Lisa Willner.

Divides the fewest number of counties possible. Twenty-one counties must be divided by law and the state population requires an additional two be divided.

Increases the number of single county districts to four by adding Hopkins and Henderson counties and several counties, including Hardin and Oldham, are divided into fewer districts.

Complies with the Voting Rights Act and all other legal and constitutional requirements. Because these guidelines were followed, the plan includes four majority minority districts (HD 40, HD 42, HD 43, and HD 44) and two districts with increased minority influence (HD 30 and HD 77).

Creates districts that are entirely contiguous and as compact as practicable given variables like topography and existing county precinct lines. For example, the 21st House District would no longer extend from the Tennessee state line to the greater Louisville area.

Osborne also shared lawmakers plan to approve the plan during the first week of session, “Legislators are ready to get to work as soon as we convene on Tuesday. We’re giving members enough time to review the House plan and they will have additional opportunities to vet it and discuss it next week. This will allow us to move forward and continue our work on the budget and take a look at what needs to be done to address both disaster recovery efforts in West and Western Kentucky and pandemic relief.”

In addition to filing redistricting measures, lawmakers anticipate filing legislation that would extend the deadline to file for public office until Tuesday, January 25.