Community Supported Ag Fair kicks off Wednesday

Chance to 'buy in' to local farms, products

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) powerful Kentucky Proud brand is once again co-hosting the virtual Kentucky Proud Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced.

Kentucky Proud is partnering with Bluegrass Farm to Table, the Organic Association of Kentucky, the Kentucky Horticulture Council, and Edible Kentucky & Southern Indiana Magazine to host the event online for the third year in a row. The event is set for Feb. 23 – March 4.

“With supply chain issues continuing, connecting local farms with local food partners is now more important than ever,” Commissioner Quarles said. “KDA’s commitment to our agriculture producers and our agricultural consumers continues to grow as we find more ways to connect. Thank you to all of our partners for this year’s virtual Kentucky Proud CSA fair.”

Purchasing a CSA share is an excellent way for consumers to subscribe to local farms and receive farm fresh food and more on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis. CSAs offer a variety of delivery and pickup options.

This year’s Kentucky Proud CSA Fair will be hosted on Facebook with more than 70 participating farms.

“Our farmers make an enormous contribution to our physical health, and to the health of our economy,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This fair is an opportunity to learn more about the tremendous variety of fresh local produce that is available right here in Lexington, and throughout Kentucky.”

“There is no better way to eat healthy and build a stronger local economy than buying a share of Community Supported Agriculture from a Kentucky farmer,” said Ann Curtis, editor of Edible Kentucky & Southern Indiana Magazine.

“It’s remarkable to see the enthusiasm that Kentucky customers are showing in Kentucky CSA shares. Spending toward CSA shares directly impacts farmers and their local communities. We anticipate CSA interest is only going to continue to grow across the state and that our farmers will not only meet this demand, but far exceed it,” said Bethany Prekopa Cox, Kentucky Horticulture Council, direct marketing program manager.

“CSA is one of the shortest food chains from farm to plate. We see CSA as one of the best ways to promote human health, improve local food system resiliency, and to be good stewards of our shared natural resources,” said Brooke Gentile, executive director of Organic Association of Kentucky.

Through March 4, Kentucky Proud will promote the virtual fair though digital advertising funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

To attend the virtual fair and find additional resources as well as an agenda for the week, visit the Facebook group by going to https://www.facebook.com/groups/kycsafair