Community ideas sought at hearing on Versailles/Hwy. 62 work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a public information meeting concerning improvements to Versailles Road/US 62 in Anderson County. The project location is from Hilltop Drive to the west end of the bridge over the KY River at Tyrone. A focus of this meeting will be to provide an opportunity for reviewing alternates currently being considered for Design.

The meeting format will be informal (the public may stop by anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.). This meeting is to gather input and provide information about the project. Handouts (containing information about the project), comment sheets and displays will be available at the meeting. Both written and oral statements will be accepted at the meeting. Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be present to receive comments and respond to questions.

The public meeting will take place 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The meeting location will be in the Anderson County High School, 1 Bearcat Drive in Lawrenceburg, Anderson County.