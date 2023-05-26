Community honors Deputy Caleb Conley during vigil in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Georgetown on Thursday night to honor the life and legacy of Deputy Caleb Conley during a vigil.

Conley was shot and killed on Monday during a routine traffic stop in I-75.

From friends, to family, to those who worked with each one sharing a little bit of Deputy Conley, and who he was, “the best way for me to describe him is a hero an inspiration from full of heart, a man that served his country, his family, his friends, his community with all of his heart not just half, not a little, everything he did, he did it wholeheartedly,” said Richard Phillips a close friend of Caleb.

“Everybody, texts me and asked me, what I needed, well, I’m gonna tell you, I want my brother back. That’s what I want, but I know I won’t get it, but that’s what I want,” says Robin Gassett, a long time friend of Conley.

“I think that knowing him has made me a better person and the world would be a better place if there were more people like him,” said Jessica Oswald, family and friend of Conley.

Funeral and visitation arrangements have been set for fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

Conley’s visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Scott County High School gymnasium in Georgetown.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m., also in the SCHS gymnasium.