Officer-involved shooting claims life of Scott Co. deputy

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Those with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are grieving the loss of one of their own. One was described as a go-getter, the perfect fit for this job. But whose career and whose life were cut extremely short.

35-year-old Caleb Conley was shot during a traffic stop on I-75, at the 127 on Monday afternoon, he later died at the hospital.

“He was a damn good deputy and he loved his job. He, he took it very serious and, he was out there today doing his job and look what happened to him. A coward coming through our county on I-75 took his life, took him away from his family,” said Tony Hampton with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies saying that the suspect fled and now is in custody, but not in Scott County.

“Deputy Conley has been with us for four years before that, he served the United States Army for eight years and he was an excellent asset to our staff,” added Hampton.

Those with the department say this is their first fatal officer involved shooting. Adding that this is a feeling they’ve never wanted to experience

Sheriff Tony Hampton adding that the loss of Conley is tremendous for the department adding that he leaves behind a family.

“Be as careful and diligent as you can in doing your duties because that one traffic stop can be the last and we don’t want to see this ever happen again,” also said Hampton.

The department also expressed gratitude for other law enforcement agencies as well as for the community, for the support they’ve shown to the department adding that for those interested in supporting the Conley family, they’ll be releasing those details later this week.