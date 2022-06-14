Community heroes to get free Barbasol Championship tickets

NICHOLASVILLE, KY (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced today it will once again be providing complimentary tickets to our community heroes including active members of the Armed Forces, Veterans, First Responders, and Teachers-Educators.

Also, new in 2022, the Barbasol is delighted to be hosting an enhanced Galls Patriots Outpost area where active-duty members of the Armed Forces and Veterans will be able to relax and enjoy complimentary food and beverages service thanks to Clark Distributing, Home Concepts Roofing, Kentucky American Water, Kentucky Tourism, Longship, Kentucky Farm Bureau, and Martin’s Peterbilt.

“The Barbasol Championship is proud to recognize the brave and selfless service of our Veterans, active-duty Armed Forces, and first responders here in our community,” said Darren Nelson, Barbasol Championship Tournament Director. “They are our heroes, one and all.”

Military, Veterans and First Responder Tickets

The Barbasol Championship is committed to supporting and honoring our men and women in uniform, first responders (Police, Fire, and EMS) and their families. We are pleased to offer military service members from any branch and first responders up to two (2) complimentary tickets for family and friends to attend the Barbasol Championship on any day. Military & First Responders Appreciation Day is Thursday, July 7and, thanks to our generous sponsors, there will be additional events planned to thank our service members.

Teacher-Educator Appreciation Tickets

During the pandemic we know the stress and pressures put on society and schools, especially Teachers and School Administrators. Barbasol Championship is pleased to offer Teachers, Principals, Counselors, and School Staff two (2) complimentary tickets for family and friends to this year’s Barbasol Championship.

The Barbasol Championship is the Commonwealth’s only PGA Tour event and is one of only 47 FedExCup events to be played during the 2021-22 season. Previously, the Barbasol Championship played alternate the British Open. This year, it will be played the week prior and offer, in addition to nearly $4 million in purse money and 300 FedEx points, a coveted entry to the 150th Open Championship.