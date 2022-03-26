Community Collaboration for Children holds first annual family event

Saturday, the event was held at Western Hills High School in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 100 people showed out Saturday for the first annual Carnival Resource Fair and Color Fun Run. The event was through the child abuse prevention program The Kentucky Community Collaboration for Children.

The event, held at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, was family-friendly and free, and included games, food, and prizes.

It was all to support child abuse prevention and help make families aware to the resources in Kentucky communities that are available to them.

“Our statewide coordinators came together to bring our state and community partners together to just give families a stress free fun day with their families,” said Pennyrile Purchase Regional Network Coordinator Sabrina Davis.

The organization says it plans to do the same event in April of next year.