Community Action agencies accepting applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Cooling program offers one-time electric assistance to qualified households across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 17, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted.

This year’s Spring Subsidy will help Kentuckians stay cool as the temperatures rise. Households, up to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, can receive a one-time benefit to offset their home electric cost. The benefit amount awarded is based on a household’s income and housing category. Benefits are paid directly to electric vendor.

Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. Qualified applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for specific applications instructions.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.