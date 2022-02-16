Commissioner Quarles to host fourth ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit state’s hungry

Event set for March 3, reservations being accepted now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles, State Rep. Phillip Pratt, and State Sen. Robin Webb will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in March to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians.

“Our fourth Serving Up Solutions benefit dinner will raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” said Commissioner Quarles. “During the pandemic, we saw unprecedented demand on charitable feeding agencies, especially when schools were closed and kids still needed meals. This event will help support the organizations that keep Kentuckians fed and recognize the hunger heroes in our midst.”

“Serving Up Solutions” will take place March 3 at 6 p.m. EST at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Representative Pratt and Senator Webb will again serve as legislative co-chairs for the dinner. Proceeds will benefit Feeding Kentucky, Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry (KHFH), and Glean Kentucky.

“Feeding Kentucky is dedicated to the goal of making sure no Kentuckian has to wonder where their next meal will come from or make the choice between utilities, medication or buying food,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We are excited to once again partner with Commissioner Quarles on this fantastic event.”

“Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry is honored to once again benefit from the ‘Serving Up Solutions’ Dinner,” said Roger LaPointe, KHFH executive director. “For more than 20 years, Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry has processed and distributed donated venison to Kentuckians. We thank Commissioner Quarles once again for his leadership in working to reduce hunger across our state.”

“Glean Kentucky is committed to reducing food waste and hunger by connecting fresh, local produce to the people who need it most. Our partnership with Commissioner Quarles and ‘Serving Up Solutions’ has enabled us to expand our work across the commonwealth and nourish our neighbors in need,” said Stephanie Wooten, executive director of Glean Kentucky.

Tables for the event can be purchased from Feeding Kentucky for a minimum $1,000 donation by contacting Feeding Kentucky at Cassidy@feedingky.org. Sponsorships are also available, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.