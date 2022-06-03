Comfortable feel heading into the weekend

A cold front pushed through the region on Thursday giving way to pleasant conditions for your Friday. After morning cloud cover fades, mostly sunny skies will return for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. Mugginess from earlier in the week is gone as dewpoints will remain in the 50s. These drier and more comfortable conditions will continue into the weekend.

Saturday will start off with clear skies and that will last for most of the day. Mostly sunny skies and near-average temperatures will be in-store for Saturday afternoon. A spotty shower or storms is possible on Sunday, but outside of that conditions will be remaining calm to close out the weekend as well. High temperatures Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

Active weather returns heading into next week. Multiple quick moving systems will likely be impacting the region. Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday into Tuesday as the first wave of energy passes through. This pattern will likely continue through at least the middle of next week. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.