Colonels fall in first baseball game at Mercer

After Mercer trip, Colonels at home for 10 games

MACON, Ga. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s baseball team lost to Mercer University, 8-1, on Opening Day of the 2022 season Friday in Macon, Georgia.

Doubles by David Burke and Colby Thomas combined to drive in three runs during a 5-run second inning for Mercer. Collin Price and Le Bassett hit back-to-back home runs to start the third and stretch the Bears’ lead to 7-0.

The Colonels broke up the shutout int the top of the ninth. With two outs, Jalen Jones drew a walk and KP Werner followed with a double to left. An error allowed Jones to score.

Logan Thomason, Roderick Criss II and Werner had one hit each for EKU. In two innings of relief work, Niko Leontarakis struck out six and allowed two hits. Eastern Kentucky pitchers combined for 15 strike outs on the night.

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs for Mercer.

The series continues with game two on Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday’s series finale will get underway at 1 p.m.

The first of 10 straight home games for EKU is scheduled for Wednesday against Kentucky State. EKU baseball season tickets can be purchased at www.EKUSports.com/2022BaseballTix. For questions regarding season tickets, call 844-3-GOBIGE.